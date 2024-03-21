British Airways has terminated the employment of two cabin crew members, Holly Walton and Lauren Bray, following their involvement in a racially offensive video posted on TikTok. The video, which was filmed at a luxury resort in Antigua paid for by the airline, showed the pair mocking a Chinese family who were attempting to order drinks on a flight. Walton was seen making racially insensitive eye gestures and mimicking a Chinese accent. The video sparked outrage among their colleagues after it was shared online. British Airways has since confirmed that the two individuals are no longer associated with the company. BMI Is 'Racist': American Medical Association Says Body Mass Index Was Designed Based on White Bodies in 19th Century, Urge Doctors To Ditch Measurement.

British Airways Fires Two Cabin Crew Over Racist Video

