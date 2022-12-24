Crash Landing On You Star Son Ye Jin shares a glimpse of her newborn baby boy with Hyun Bin. She shared a pic where the baby boy's feet is visible. The actress embraced motherhood in the recent Instagram post and shared how special was this year for her. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Confirm They are Having a Baby Boy, Reveal December as the Due Date!

Check Out Son Ye-Jin's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

