Suppasit Jongcheveevat whose nicknames is Mew, is a Thai actor, singer-songwriter and producer who recently travelled to Korea. Fans were ecstatic to see him and they all gathered at the airport to greet him. They also trended #MEWINKOREA and #MewSuppasit on Twitter. Mew is also the CEO of Mew Suppasit Studio.

View Tweets Here:

They're so proud

RT @ashyash48: Still so overwhelmed. 'Independent Thai Artist Mew Suppasit' I'm so proud of you Mew MEW IN KOREA#웰컴Mew오빠in한국@Msuppasit pic.twitter.com/vSfRgpbgyN — diamondarttherapy ⁸ ☀️🌻💛⚽️🐼 (@DramaFeverDFW) July 3, 2022

Catch Mew if you can

He's so handsome

KR mewlions are still literally shoketh.. malfunctioning... fainting & in disbelieve that Mew's THIS MUCH handsome...& Perfect.. Life is so unfair 😃 MEW IN KOREA@Msuppasit #MewSuppasit pic.twitter.com/7v9VYo5kHU — 🦁 Neha (@NehaMew) July 3, 2022

He's so much more handsome in person:

