Suppasit Jongcheveevat whose nicknames is Mew, is a Thai actor, singer-songwriter and producer who recently travelled to Korea. Fans were ecstatic to see him and they all gathered at the airport to greet him. They also trended #MEWINKOREA and #MewSuppasit on Twitter. Mew is also the CEO of Mew Suppasit Studio.
View Tweets Here:
안녕 김뮤뮤 🫶🏻
한국에서 좋은 일만 가득하길🤍
MEW IN KOREA@Msuppasit#Mew오빠to한국#MewSuppasitpic.twitter.com/fWjFXGfLzn
— 🫶🏻🫧 (@sumalinn__) July 3, 2022
They're so proud
RT @ashyash48: Still so overwhelmed.
'Independent Thai Artist Mew Suppasit'
I'm so proud of you Mew
MEW IN KOREA#웰컴Mew오빠in한국@Msuppasit pic.twitter.com/vSfRgpbgyN
— diamondarttherapy ⁸ ☀️🌻💛⚽️🐼 (@DramaFeverDFW) July 3, 2022
Catch Mew if you can
CATCH MEW IF YOU CAN!@MSuppasit is the STANDARD!https://t.co/PNS7TcH9C5
ALWAYS BE WITH MEW
MEW IN KOREA #Mew오빠to한국#MewSuppasit#มิวศุภศิษฏ์#웰컴Mew오빠in한국#MewSuppasitStudio#mewlionsintiktokpic.twitter.com/xVwyP8OWV5
— dntsht|v|EVV (@dntshtmvv) July 3, 2022
He's so handsome
KR mewlions are still literally shoketh.. malfunctioning... fainting & in disbelieve that Mew's THIS MUCH handsome...& Perfect..
Life is so unfair 😃
MEW IN KOREA@Msuppasit #MewSuppasit pic.twitter.com/7v9VYo5kHU
— 🦁 Neha (@NehaMew) July 3, 2022
He's so much more handsome in person:
KR mewlions are still literally shoketh.. malfunctioning... fainting & in disbelieve that Mew's THIS MUCH handsome...& Perfect..
Life is so unfair 😃
MEW IN KOREA@Msuppasit #MewSuppasit pic.twitter.com/7v9VYo5kHU
— 🦁 Neha (@NehaMew) July 3, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)