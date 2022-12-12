Suzy and Yang Se Jong will be starring together in a drama tentatively titled Lee Doo Na, based on a webtoon of the same name. Lee Doo Na focuses on a university student Won Joon who meets a retired k-pop idol. The drama will be helmed by Lee Jung Hyo who also directed Crash Landing On You, Life on Mars and more. I-DLE's Soyeon, Bae Suzy, And Sandara Park And All Wore The Same Outfit But Served Different Vibes.

