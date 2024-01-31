According to Korean media reports, Kim Hye Soo has started filming Disney Plus's Trigger (working title), marking her second OTT drama appearance following Netflix's Boy Trial in 2022. Trigger is a workplace comedy set in a broadcasting company's investigative reporting unit, where Team Leader Trigger and a rebellious Producer uncover truths about mysterious events, saving a program on the brink. Kim Hye Soo takes on the role of the team leader. Due to the existing drama with the same name on Netflix, a title change is expected. The 12-part series is set for release in the latter half of 2024, promising an intriguing watch for fans. Actress Kim Hye Soo Looks Photoshopped AF Posing For Her New K-Drama "Under the Queen's ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Kim Hye Soo Begins Shooting For Trigger

#KimHyeSoo upcoming office comedy drama #Trigger has begun filming and will be released as Disney+ original. The series will have 12 episode and scheduled to be released in the second half this year.https://t.co/CAEGJkqQ17#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/RP6rT68kfK — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) January 31, 2024

