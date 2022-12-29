Sana, is one of three Japanese members of the group TWICE. The talented member of the South Korean girl band has turned 26 on December 29, 2022. On the occasion of her birthday, fans have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her on Twitter. From sharing her video clips to her pictures to the sweetest notes, fans have poured in their love for Sana on her special day. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday Wishes Go Viral! ARMY Posts Photos, HD Wallpapers and Messages to Wish Happy Birthday to K-Pop Idol!

Happy Birthday, Sana

Those Lovely Pics

'Happy Sana Day'

happy birthday to our talented happy pill, sana. thank you for everything that you do to dahyun and everyone, we love you! HAPPY SANA DAY#겨울에_태어난_원스들의_샛별이#AlwaysHereForSana pic.twitter.com/YnBtzoQMGt — dahyun pics (@archivedkdh) December 28, 2022

Heartmelting

happy birthday to the person who finds the love and beauty in everything no matter what <3 HAPPY SANA DAY#겨울에_태어난_원스들의_샛별이#AlwaysHereForSana pic.twitter.com/f8Ki51zxZd — chlONC9 loves SANA DAY ☻ (@jlineluvr) December 28, 2022

'Precious Sana'

Happy birthday to our precious Sana, you deserve all the love you give us every day returned back tenfold 🫶 @JYPETWICE#HappySanaDay #AlwaysHereForSana #겨울에_태어난_원스들의_샛별이 pic.twitter.com/pozoHgKM2h — minaron (@godmitzu) December 28, 2022

