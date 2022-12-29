Sana, is one of three Japanese members of the group TWICE. The talented member of the South Korean girl band has turned 26 on December 29, 2022. On the occasion of her birthday, fans have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her on Twitter. From sharing her video clips to her pictures to the sweetest notes, fans have poured in their love for Sana on her special day. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday Wishes Go Viral! ARMY Posts Photos, HD Wallpapers and Messages to Wish Happy Birthday to K-Pop Idol!

Happy Birthday, Sana

Those Lovely Pics

'Happy Sana Day'

Heartmelting

'Precious Sana'

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)