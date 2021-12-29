K-Pop star Kim Taehyung aka BTS V will be celebrating his 25th birthday on December 30, Thursday. Meanwhile, BTS Army can't keep calm as they flood the micro-blogging site with his birthday wishes. Posts, HD Wallpapers and Messages for him go viral on social media as fans go crazy over their star's birthday celebration! Check out the tweets below to see what the ARMY has to say about the famous singer.

Best Wishes for Kim Taehyung

Happy Birthday V

Happy Birthday to our Winter bear, Kim Taehyung 🐻💜 I hope all your wishes come true & hope you have an amazing birthday with your loved ones 💜 thank you for always putting a smile on our faces💜 Borahae Taehyung #WinterMiracleV #BTSV#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/KeRcFQgWdx — V Day ⁷ ♡김태형 KTH1♡ (@thv951230_) December 29, 2021

May God Bless You Kim!

Happy birthday Kim Taehyung shi 💯🎊🎉🎂 May all bless you all your wishes for BD 💚💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ETz1xkjlAq — Njshpvk (@NandarA31931625) December 29, 2021

Happy B'day Handsome

Happy birthday Kim Taehyung the number one most handsome man in the world, happy birthday, wish you a long life, always healthy, best wishes for you dear 😍💜💜#HappyBirthdayTaehyung#HAPPYVDAY_태형이의날들이밝게빛나길 pic.twitter.com/lzmbvIYihw — Fanda Bintang (@FandaBintang1) December 29, 2021

BTS ARMY Grants Special Wishes to Kim Taehyung

Happy birthday to kim Taehyung Happy birthday darling, may all your wishes always come true, wish you always happy and smile on your face wish you and the other members more and more success on the I have chosen, Army is always by my side and loves you to the fullest, I love you pic.twitter.com/Y1JQ4i9ZDN — phamDiem (@Phm07Dim1) December 29, 2021

Special Wishes For the Special Man!

Happy birthday Kim Taehyung. May your all wishes come true. You are our WINTER BEAR. ❤️ Happy birthday King Taehyung Tae Tae pic.twitter.com/t2KbOrnnWD — Vkookislove (@1am89961729) December 29, 2021

