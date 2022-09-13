Glitch is a sci fi series set to release on Netflix and focuses on Hong Ji-Hyo whose boyfriend disappears, and she has reason to believe it's aliens. Since then she has been tracing his whereabouts with the help of Heo Bo-Ra and other members of a UFO club. But soon she unravels a mysterious secret that takes her deep into a world of beyond. The teaser for Glitch is out, you can check it below. Sweet Home: BIBI Has Been Cast in Season 2 of Song Kang’s Netflix Horror Drama!

Watch Teaser Here:

