Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun, who was sentenced for illegal drug usage along with his ex-girlfriend Seo Min Jae, has posted a long message for his fans on his social media. The K-pop star who received a suspended prison term has dropped a heartfelt note for his fans on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him playing a guitar, Tae Hyun wrote, "I have made a big mistake, but I am sincerely reflecting on and regretting every day. I want to apologize and thank you once again for your concern and curiosity." Reflecting upon his past mistakes, Tae Hyun apologised to his fans and also shared exciting news. He added, "I am preparing an album that contains all my stories, putting the most effort I can. Since I have to do everything from scratch, working part-time and raising production costs little by little, it may take some time. But when these songs come out, I will make sure they will satisfy you." BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Donates All Profits From Solo YouTube Channel To Save the Children.

Check Out Nam Tae Hyun’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tae Hyun Nam (@souththth)

