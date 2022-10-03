Many of Jennie's personal photos have been leaked online and fans had been pleading her agency to take action against the ones responsible. Among probable legal matters that had to be sorted YG Entertainment took some time to respond. But it seems they will finally be taking legal action against the ones involved in leaking the photos, and have asked fans to not participate in the sharing of such photos. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock Look Sensational in the Same Outfit From Chanel.

YG Entertainment announces they are taking legal action against individual(s) who leaked Jennie’s personal photos https://t.co/ysBhE5rju9 — allkpop (@allkpop) October 3, 2022

