BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK's dating rumours are getting heated on social media. The secret romance between the K-pop duo is still not official but just making rounds online. Meanwhile, many pictures of V and Jen were leaked, alleging them to be involved romantically with each other. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are actively engaged in the guesswork. While some fans support their favourite duo, others are concerned about privacy.

Check Out Netizens' Reactions to The Dating Rumour:

Taehyung And Jennie Dating Each Other?

Nw this is hd well thy r dating and fans need to leave thm alone , it′s not our business but whoever planned this was gud cause nw half of the fandom supports thm , gud strategy some if it was vjen idea thn idols who r dating needs to take lesson frm thm 🤣 . — puja (@snghpuja1310) September 24, 2022

Fans Speculating Keenly

Genuinely Concerned Followers

If photos of BlackPink Jennie and BTS V (Kim Taehyung) are real and these pictures are leaked from someone's (Jennie) phone, Jennie and company can take legal action because it's real and they can proving someone stole photos from her. +#taennie — Get Out Of Your Imagination (@get_out_of_your) September 22, 2022

Point!

edited or not, y'all should be more concern how they invaded J and V's privacy! — ᜋ᜔ (@JENNIE_Queen_J) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)