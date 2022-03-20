South Korean singer Kwon Eun-bi announced her first-ever solo comeback with a new mini album named 'Color'. She will return next month with her second exciting album. BTS’ Jimin Aka Park Ji-min To Sing an OST Number for tvN’s Drama Our Blues.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

WATCH: #KwonEunBi Announces 1st-Ever Solo Comeback With Gorgeous Underwater Teaser Film And Photoshttps://t.co/kTGkoYO1Do pic.twitter.com/N0bd5sPnoS — Soompi (@soompi) March 20, 2022

Here's The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)