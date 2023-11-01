Rapper Lil Nas X turned into a bloody tampon for Halloween 2023 and it's super creative. He posted a video of himself on Instagram dressed in the weird costume, with the caption "I love that he just be doing shit and it gives every single time." The costume was met with mixed reactions, with some people praising it for its originality, while others criticised it for being too graphic and insensitive. Check out Lil's tampon-themed attire below. Dwayne Johnson Dons Man United Tee and Blonde Wig As He Turns Into David Beckham This Halloween (Watch Video).

Lil Nas X's Halloween Costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★ (@lilnasx)

