Lil Nas X has recently caused a lot of buzz after his provocative single "J CHRIST". The music video features a lot of disturbing visuals, with also him being crucified. The music video caused a lot of stir after it depicted many biblical scenes, causing a lot of backlash. On January 23, the singer-songwriter took to his Instagram stories to announce that he will release a new song next week. Lil Nas wrote, "We made it to Billboard! I don't want yall to think i take this for granted! I appreciate you and adore you. New song next week!". Lil Nas X Pays Tribute to Little Richard With Iconic Halloween Costumes (View Pics).

Check Out Lil Nas X’s Instagram Story Here:

Lil Nas X Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

