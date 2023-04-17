Madhumita Sarcar, who gained fame from her serial Bojhena Se Bojhena is not well. She took to social media, to inform her fans and followers that she is undergoing an appendix surgery. The actress also shared a picture of herself from the hospital. She thanked everyone for their prayers. The actress's note read, "Something Acute happened.. cutely recovered.. thanks for your love". We wish her a speedy recovery. BTS Member Jimin Updates Fans About His Health, Says He's 'Recovering Well'.

