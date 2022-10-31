Taylor Swift has become the first artiste in the history to claim the top 10 slots Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Billboard mentioned in its tweet, “She becomes the first artist to claim the #Hot100’s entire top 10 in a single week.” The singer reacted to it tweeting, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.” It is for the first time ever that there are no male artistes in the list. Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Music Video Edited to Remove 'Fat' Reference After Online Flak.

Billboard Hot 100

Male artists are absent from the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/H1hfY4p6SN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Taylor Swift’s Reaction

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

