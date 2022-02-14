Here's a good news for all Marvel fans as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in India on May 6 this year. After keeping fans waiting for a long time, Marvel Studios have finally unveiled the date. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead.

