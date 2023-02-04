Matthew Lillard says he signed a three-picture deal to play William Afton in Blumhouse's 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S' franchise.



The first film just began production in New Orleans.



(via https://t.co/YnZU1xixbA) pic.twitter.com/kfhw2vFxO1— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 3, 2023

