Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia-starrer Nikamma was released in theatres, earlier on June 17, And, since the flick has released it has been doing very poor and steady at the box office. After running for Day 3, the action-comedy film has collected Rs 1.51 crore. Nikamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia’s Film Mints Rs 51 Lakh On The Opening Day.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Nikamma meets with a tragic fate... After a low starting point [Day 1], the dismal response on Day 2 and 3 seals its fate... Fri 51 lacs, Sat 48 lacs, Sun 52 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CWsz2MhXnv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2022

