The RRR song "Naatu Naatu" won the award for Best Original Song and the team including Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR could be heard cheering the loudest as MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose headed down to the stage to accept the award. Oscars 2023 Winners Live Updates: Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Picture at 95th Academy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Watch Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song:

The team supporting #RRR goes wild as "Naatu Naatu" wins best song at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/mgiNfkj8db — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

Watch Video:

