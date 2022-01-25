On January 25, the government has announced the Padma Awards 2022 and the winners in the Art category include - actor Victor Banerjee, Ustad Rashid Khan, late singer Gurmeet Bawa who have been given Padma Bhushan whereas musician Ballesh Bhajantri, singer Madhuri Barthwal, singer Sonu Nigam, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi among others have been bestowed with Padma Shri.

Check Out The Full List:

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022 CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

