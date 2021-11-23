Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have been in a relationship since 2017. The South Korean stars are all set to take their relationship to the next level. As per a report in Soompi.com, the couple’s agencies SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment announced that the duo would be tying the knot on January 22, 2022 in Seoul and it would be an intimate affair. It has also been revealed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Park Shin-hye And Choi Tae-joon To Get Married

PARK SHIN-HYE is pregnant. She is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Choi Tae-joon. She is set to marry Choi on January 22, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. pic.twitter.com/UH7cAK9pqc — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) November 23, 2021

