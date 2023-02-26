Today (February 26), the eight match of Celebrity Cricket League is going to be played between Sonu Sood Punjab De Sher and Ritesh Deshmukh-led Mumbai Heroes at Jaipur. The match will begin at 7:00 PM sharp IST and will be telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Bangla and Zee Picchar. You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL's YouTube channel. CCL 2023: Manoj Tiwari Adjudged Man of the Match, Vishnu Vishal Declared Best Batsman and Aditya Ojha Best Bowler in Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match.

Watch Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes LIVE:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)