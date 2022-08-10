Rahul Dev recently took to Twitter to call out Air India about their "huge safety lapse" after he lost his iPhone on one of their planes from Delhi to Toronto. An air conditioning vent was apparently adjacent to his window seat, and his phone fell in. While the crew was helpful, the ground staff was not able to help.

Weirdest experience on Delhi-Toronto AI187 @airindiain .Our I-phone slipped inside an open aircon vent from its charging point. The open vent was adjacent to my window seat 12A. A huge safety lapse on #AirIndia's part in an international sector!Pls resolve the matter asap & DM me — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) August 10, 2022

Didn't put out any images to save you the embarrassment @airindiain .The helpful crew tried but the ground staff just couldn't help. Other than monetary value, the phone has memories not to mention the hardship one is faced with without a phone & connectivity! Pls help.. thanks. https://t.co/vjyjzCmCDF — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) August 10, 2022

