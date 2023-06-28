Bhojpuri star and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan is on cloud nine. Well, as his 21-year-old daughter Ishita Shukla, an NCC Cadet, will be joining the Indian Army. The star's daughter got enrolled in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath Scheme, an initiative by the Indian government. Reportedly, Ishita will serve the Indian military for a tenure of four years including training for six months, which will be then followed by 3.5 years of deployment. 'Why Me?': Ravi Kishan Questions Elon Musk After Losing Twitter Blue Tick.

Proud Moment For Ravi Kishan:

Ravi Kishan Instagram

Ishita Shukla Joins Indian Army:

मेरी बिटिया ईशिता शुक्ला ,आज सुबह बोली पापा I wanna b in #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme I said go ahead beta 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BkxoOB81QQ — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) June 15, 2022

