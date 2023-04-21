On Thursday, Twitter removed legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee to keep them. After losing his verified checkmark, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, tweeted, “Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ????”. Among those who lost their Twitter blue ticks are Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and more. Industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra have also been un-verified on Twitter, as have several politicians like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Twitter Blue Tick: Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli Among Celebrities Who Lost Verified Blue Checkmarks on Their Accounts.

Here’s What Ravi Kishan Said After Losing Blue Tick

Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ???? https://t.co/diJOmGhxJC — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) April 21, 2023

