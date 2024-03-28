Orry has hit back at an influencer namely, Ruchika Lohiya (_chikka), who claimed that the internet sensation said 'Hi' to her but rejected her handshake at a recent event. Lohiya took to her Insta and shared a video wherein she first lauded Orhan Awatramani for being nice to her but later mentioned how he gave a fist bump when she wanted a handshake. This did not go down well with Orry, and he jumped to her comment section and penned his heart out. He mentioned that he didn’t know her properly and wasn’t aware of what 'germs' and 'shit' she was carrying. Furthermore, Orry even called Ruchika 'sly' and 'shameless'. Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income.

Check Out Ruchika Lohiya's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchika Lohiya (@__chikka)

Orry's Comment On Ruchika's Post

Ruchika Lohiya Instagram

