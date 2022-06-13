A video from New York’s Times Square has gone viral on the internet in which one can see fans gathered to pay tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his birth anniversary. The late Punjabi singer’s songs were played to honour him and video of the same from NYC has gone viral across social media platforms. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 'Antim Ardas' of Late Punjabi Singer Held at His Residence in Moosa Village (Watch Video).

Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala

