The family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Wednesday organised 'Antim Ardas' at his residence in Moosa village of Mansa district. Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab.

'Antim Ardas' of Sidhu Moose Wala is being held at his residence in Moosa village of Mansa district. He was shot dead in Mansa on May 29th.

