1945 movie trailer is out! Earlier on January 4 morning, the release date of the action film has been confirmed, which is on January 7, 2022. Now, the trailer video will show the struggle of Indians for freedom and Independence, while they fight against the British. The video will make you emotional as how the great leaders of our country fought is something you should watch in the trailer. The film stars Rana Dagubatti, Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, Nazar and Kali Venkat, among others.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

