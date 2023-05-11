Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali-starrer 2018 is performing exceptionally well at Kerala box office. The movie which revolves around Kerala floods has been reportedly able to collect Rs 21.14 crore in less than a week's span. Congo to the team! 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles (LatestLY Exclusive).

2018 Movie Box Office Update:

#2018Movie 6 Days Kerala Boxoffice Collection Update: Day 6 : 3.98Cr 6 Days Total : 21.14 Crores All time record Wednesday for a Malayalam film at Kerala !! pic.twitter.com/ibm14K2oZj — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) May 11, 2023

