On the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday, the title and poster of his next film has been launched. The Kannada superstar will be seen in the film 45 that is helmed by Arjun Janya and bankrolled by M Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Production.

45 First Look Poster

