276 films have been shortlisted for Best Picture at Oscars 2022 and Suriya’s coutroom drama Jai Bhim is one among them. Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, received universal acclaim from critics. The Tamil film is currently the highest user rated film on IMDb.

Jai Bhim Shortlisted For Best Picture

That's MASSIVE! #Suriya's #JaiBhim joins the #Oscars race! Jai Bhim finds a place in the list of Eligible Movies for the 2021 Academy Awards and this is @Suriya_offl's 2nd film after #SooraraiPottru to do so. Jai Bhim - the pride of Indian Cinema! @rajsekarpandian https://t.co/C4HBM7DePC — Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) January 21, 2022

