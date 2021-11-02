The makers of Acharya have shared a poster to announce about the release of the second single “Neelambari”. The poster features Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and the duo seem to be immersed in the world of love and look adorable together. This upcoming song is said to be a timeless melody and it is composed by Mani Sharma. The song that promises to be a visual treat is all set to be released on November 5 at 11:07am.

Acharya Song Neelambari

