Nagendra Babu aka Naga Babu Konidela has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his son, actor Varun Tej Konidela. The veteran actor-producer has shared a throwback picture of Varun from his childhood and it is too cute to be missed.

Nagendra Babu’s Birthday Post For Varun Tej Konidela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Babu Konidela (@nagababuofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)