An actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, claimed that she was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men including Malayalam actor Dileep. The Crime Branch of Kerala Police has now summoned the actor's wife Kavya Madhavan for interrogation today (May 9). She is said to be a witness to this alleged crime. Actress Assault Case: Kerala High Court Posts Crime Branch Plea to Cancel Actor Dileep's Bail to April 26.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Crime Branch of Kerala Police had sent a notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 actress assault case, asking her to appear for interrogation at 11 am today. She is a witness in the case and the wife of the eighth accused in the case, actor Dileep. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)