Actress Shamlee is the younger sister of Shalini. The former took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of her sister and brother-in-law Ajith Kumar. In the picture that she captioned as ‘23 years of togetherness’ one can see Ajith kissing his wife Shalini’s cheek. The picture has taken internet by storm from the moment Shamlee posted it on Instagram.

Ajith And Shalini

