Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu is the upcoming Tamil/Telugu bilingual film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The makers have now shared that Aditi Shankar has been roped in as the female lead in this upcoming flick that is written and directed by Mandela fame Madonne Ashwin. Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan’s First Look From His Tamil-Telugu Bilingual Movie Is Totally Raw And Rugged (Watch Video).

Aditi Shankar in Maaveeran

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)