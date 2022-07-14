Agent stars Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will feature Akkineni as a spy and the makers have released a brand new poster of the actor in which he is seen in a deadly avatar. The makers have also shared the update that the teaser of Agent will be released on July 15 at 5:05pm. Agent: Mammootty's Poster From Akhil Akkineni's Spy Thriller Out!

Agent Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)