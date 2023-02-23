Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Agilan is all set to hit the big screens. The makers dropped a new poster featuring the actor in an intense and power-packed avatar and shared that Agilan will release in theatres on March 10. Directed by Kalyana Krishnan, the upcoming flick also features Priya Bahvani Shankar. Iraivan First Look Out! Jayam Ravi’s Intense Avatar From His Upcoming Flick Co-Starring Nayanthara Unveiled (View Poster).

Agilan Release Date Announced

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)