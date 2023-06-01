In a surprising turn of events, the buzz around the South Indian film industry skyrocketed as rumors spread about an exciting collaboration. The news suggested that the charismatic duo, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, would be gracing the screen together in an upcoming project. Directed by the talented Magizh Thirumeni and backed by the esteemed Lyca Productions, this film is shrouded in mystery as the makers remained tight-lipped about the details. Ajith Kumar Wins Hearts After Helping a Woman Travelling Alone With a 10-Month-Old at London Airport.

