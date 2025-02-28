Ajith Kumar made a thrilling comeback with Vidaamuyarchi earlier this month. Now, the attention has shifted to the Tamil superstar's maiden collaboration with Adhik Ravichandran, God Bad Ugly. After revealing a stunning first look and character name of Trisha Krishnan, who is playing the female lead, makers of the Tamil action comedy dropped an exciting update announcing the teaser release on Friday (February 28). Mythri Movie Makers took to X (previously Twitter) and shared a poster and wrote, "A 94 second crazy glimpse into the world of #GoodBadUgly #GoodBadUglyTeaser out tomorrow at 7.03 PM." Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Shine Tom Chacko, BS Avinash, Yogi Babu and Rahul Dev in key roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10. ‘Good Bad Ugly’: Trisha Krishnan’s Stunning First Look As Ramya From Ajith Kumar’s Action Comedy Unveiled (Watch Video).

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Teaser To Drop on February 28 at 7:03 PM

