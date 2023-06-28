Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini Ajith Kumar recently shared a cool picture of the superstar on Instagram. In the picture, Ajith is wearing a black t-shirt and Khaki linen pants. And along with the pics, Shalini posted numerous heart emojis. AK62 Gets Titled As Vidaa Muyarchi! Makers Announce Ajith Kumar’s Film With Director Magizh Thirumeni on Actor’s 52nd Birthday.

Check Out Ajith's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)