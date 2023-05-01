Ajith Kumar’s fans are in for some major treat on the occasion of his 52nd birthday today. The makers of his upcoming film, AK62, have announced the title and other key details of this project. AK62 has been titled as Vidaa Muyarchi and it will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Ajith Kumar’s AK62 To Be Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and Not Vignesh Shivan – Reports.

AK62 Title

Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work 🫡 Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day 🥳 It’s time for Celebration now...! 🥳🎉🎊 Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi 💪🏻 "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker… pic.twitter.com/9uFcnjJIv4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 30, 2023

