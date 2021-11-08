The Mega family had come together to celebrate Diwali 2021. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had hosted the festival of lights at their farmhouse and the former has given a glimpse of the stunning décor that was done by his wife. The farmhouse was lit up beautifully setting perfect festive vibes. One can also not miss Tollywood couple’s stylish avatars for the gathering. The actor had donned a bandhgala style suit and his initials AA that was embroidered on the chest was eye-catchy. Sneha donned a beautiful lehenga designed by Monika Nidhii. The couple looked ravishing together!

Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy’s Diwali 2021 Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)