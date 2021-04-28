Allu Arjun tested COVID-19 positive today and has requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves checked. It is only obvious that his humungous fan following will pray for him and wish him a speedy recovery. They didn't just stop at that. Arjun's fans made 'Get Well Soon Anna' trend on Twitter.

Check out fans' wishes for Allu Arjun here...

Love you from fans

Prayers for you

Sooner the better

Be strong, Anna

Pushpa prayers too

