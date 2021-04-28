Allu Arjun tested COVID-19 positive today and has requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves checked. It is only obvious that his humungous fan following will pray for him and wish him a speedy recovery. They didn't just stop at that. Arjun's fans made 'Get Well Soon Anna' trend on Twitter.

Check out fans' wishes for Allu Arjun here...

Wishing you a speed recovery @alluarjun 🙏❤️ Get well soon Anna 👍🙌 pic.twitter.com/HCRwstnGj2 — Suriya Network™ (@SuriyaNetwork) April 28, 2021

Love you from fans

Prayers for you

Get Well Soon Anna ❤️ We all Pray For you 🙏 https://t.co/7mM4KJsfoa pic.twitter.com/vvXPuvZJ5X — #WithPK™ - I N D I A N 🇮🇳 #WearMask 🙏😷 (@RajeshPspk_) April 28, 2021

Sooner the better

AlluArjun Tested Positive 💔 Take Care & Get Well Soon Anna @alluarjun ❤️ — ︎ ︎ (@sandeepAADHF) April 28, 2021

Be strong, Anna

Get Well Soon Anna#GetWellSoonAlluArjun he found #Covid positive. be strong and will recover soon. pic.twitter.com/2uYmMG0btV — UPSC Civil Services (@UpscCivil) April 28, 2021

Pushpa prayers too

Gell well soon sir .. We love to see your pushpa movie.. Lots of love and prayer to you @alluarjun sir. Get well soon anna https://t.co/y4lSmsfu3I — Aman (@Aman82666716) April 28, 2021

