The latest celeb to get tested positive for coronavirus is Allu Arjun. The Telugu actor took to social media and informed his fans. He wrote, “I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry about me as I am doing fine." The actor will be next seen in Pushpa. Get well soon.

Check It Out:

