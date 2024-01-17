Alphonse Puthren is a renowned Malayalam language filmmaker. The director is famous for his films Premam, Neram and Gold. The filmmaker often finds himself in trouble for his active social media presence. A few weeks back, Alphonse took to his Instagram account to share a series of posts claiming that Tamil actor Vijayakanth was murdered, similar to J Jayalalithaa's death, following which the director faced much backlash. On January 17, Alphonse Puthren took to his Facebook account to share a post, sharing his decision to stop posting on his social media accounts. The director wrote, " I have decided not to post Instagram and Facebook anymore because my mother, father and sisters don't like what I post on Instagram and because some relatives are intimidating them." A few months back, the director took to his Instagram account to announce his exit from making cinema but deleted the post minutes after posting it. Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!

Alphonse Puthren Announces His Hiatus from Social Media:

