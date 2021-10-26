Indian actress, Amala Paul has turned producer On the occasion of her birthday today (October 26), she took to her social media and announced she's venturing into production. She mentioned she's starting her own production house and also taking baby steps with Cadaver; a forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer. Even, actor Akshay Kumar wished her luck for the same.

It goes without saying, I can bank on each and everyone one of you to support me with this venture. Taking baby steps into this new vertical with Cadaver; A forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer. (2/many)#Cadaver — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) October 26, 2021

One of my all time favourite genres…this thriller definitely looks thrilling! Sending my best wishes to @Amala_ams on her birthday and for her maiden production #Cadaver. Looking forward to it. @AmalaPaulProd pic.twitter.com/vD4OvZdPTT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 26, 2021

