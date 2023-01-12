Amul topical has paid a fab tribute to RRR for creating history at Golden Globes 2023. Well, as the dairy brand, which is known for its light-hearted messages saluted the film's team for winning in Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu". Have a look. Tiger Shroff Dances on 'Naatu Naatu' After the Song From RRR Wins Big at Golden Globes 2023 (Watch Video).

Amul Salutes RRR:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)